Happy Easter; be security conscious!

TODAY is Good Friday in the life of the Christian community all over the world.

It is one of the high points of Easter which is one of the religious festivals marked with public holidays in Nigeria and the rest of the world.

Easter is a very important period in the Christian calendar because it is used to mark the Passion of Jesus Christ, the only begotten Son of God who volunteered His life for the remission of the sins of believers.

This marks the period during which He was crucified, He died, was buried and resurrected on the third day in fulfilment of ancient prophecies.

This fulfilment of the prophecies in the Scriptures presents the Risen Christ as a source of hope for salvation for the believers and the eventual resurrection of their bodies in the fullness of time.

It is not just a time to celebrate what

Jesus Christ wrought for His flock, it gives mankind beyond religion a good example to follow.

The lessons of self-sacrifice for the sake of others, humility, repentance, forgiveness of sins and love even for those who wrong us, are attributes we all need to emulate in order to make life here on earth and in our country worth living.

It is not possible to build any great nation without the people nursing deep enough love for it to offer themselves in sacrifice to defend it and protect its people. Nigeria is failing because we, the citizens, have not demonstrated enough love and readiness to forgo selfish desires to build this nation.

We have not shown love for one another. Rather, we are progressively arming up to attack others or defend ourselves from our fellow countrymen and their foreign collaborators who are after our lives and our ancestral patrimonies.

Because of our collective pursuit of wrong values, Nigeria is at the nadir of its existence as a corporate entity, with widespread fears that our national experiment may be at its end stages.

Out of all this, however, our men and women in the Armed Forces are still holding out the spirit of self-sacrifice.

They are still laying down their lives to protect the country from the Boko Haram insurgents and the bandits hired by evil politicians to fight their enemies only for them to turn their arms against innocent Nigerians.

We are also not unmindful of the fact that some rogue officers have been working in cahoots with foreign and local herdsmen to attack and kill Nigerians to grab their lands.

This particular insidious manoeuvre is the greatest threat to Nigeria’s survival.

It requires the special type of self-sacrifice to rid this country of these enemies of our collective interests.

As we mark this Easter, let us maintains vigilance and stay safe.

Vanguard News Nigeria

