FG pledges support for breast cancer technology

The Federal Government has pledged to support a newly developed smart bra device technology that detects early stage of breast cancer in women.

Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi, Minister of State for Science and Technology, said this on Tuesday in Abuja, when he received the team of Next Wear Technology Hub in his office.

”This smart bra project was developed by the Next Wear Technology, its revolutionary and going to be very supportive of the Federal Government efforts in addressing health challenges.

“What I can assure is that the Federal Government will do the best it can to support this technology,’’ Abdullahi said.

He said that a committee was on ground to evaluate the project to see how they would help the innovators get presidential grant.

“Usually, what this administration does every year is to look for young people that can come up with this type of innovation and see how to support them and further the project,’’ he said.

The minister said that the relevant departments and agencies of the ministry were also on hand to evaluate the wearable smart bra device to help the innovators benefit from their intellectual property.

“The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion is here, they will evaluate your invention and see how they can help you get the patent for this creativity.

“ The National Board for Technology Incubation will also examine your invention and see how they can help you get a platform and robust commercialisation’’ he said.

Abdullahi also directed the visitors to fill the necessary forms that would ensure they get government’s support for the project.

`We have an obligation as a ministry to support women in sciences,’’ he said.

Earlier, Kemisola Bolarinwa, the Project Manager and Embedded System Engineer, who led the team, had sought consideration of the ministry toward the implementation of the smart bra innovation in Nigeria.

Bolarinwa said the technology would help in reducing the number of women that lost their lives to breast cancer.

She added that the smart bra device would be of great advantage to Nigeria and Africa.

Vanguard News Nigeria

