Fayose: Presidency now employer, defender of terrorists, bandits — Fayose

. Says Nigerians should restrict their movements for safety

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti —Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has described as unfortunate, a situation where the Presidency has become the employer and defender of Boko Haram terrorists and armed bandits.

The former governor, who also lamented that no party of the country is safe, called on Nigerians to restrict their movements to avoid falling victims of terrorists, who have taken over the entire country.

Fayose, in a statement on Sunday, by his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka, said that the issue of Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami has further exposed the government’s hypocrisy and complicity.

According to him, “it is saddening and worrisome that spokesmen of the president were the ones going from one media house to another to defend someone who openly supported terrorists.”

He lamented that “in the last three days, over 300 Nigerians have been killed across the country, with several others in captivity, and this is still not enough for President, Muhammadu Buhari and his men to wear sackcloth and cover themselves with ashes. Rather, they are seen making merry as if nothing has happened.”

The former Governor said it was painful that Nigeria was being governed by people who were at one time or the other nominated as Boko Haram negotiator while their lieutenants are those who have openly kicked against military action against Boko Haram terrorists and rejected its categorisation as a terrorist organization.

He said those ruling Nigeria, particularly at the federal were acting as if the country is about the government and them, forgetting that the government is about the country and its people.

Fayose said with killing of Nigerians from North, South, East and West, it was certain that Nigerians must be impatient to send this APC

government packing in 2023, having made the mistake of bringing this clueless people in 2015. In fact, waiting between now and 2023 will remain a pain in the heart of Nigerians.

“It is funny that today, if those running the affairs of the country are not telling us that armed bandits must be seen as innocent until proven guilty, they will be saying offence of forgery is more grievous than open declaration of support for terrorists.

“Because of their inability to take decisive actions against these terrorists that they appear to have sympathy for, Nigeria is no longer safe for anyone to live in.

“Our roads have been taking over by terrorists while Nigerians, including traditional rulers are now being abducted right inside their bedrooms.

“It is therefore my counsel to Nigerians that they should stay in their domains at this period and avoid travelling around the country.

Those staying in isolated areas should also endeavor to move to where there are more people.

“It is my prayer that God will restore peace and normalcy to our country”, Fayose said.

