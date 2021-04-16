Breaking News
Translate

Explosion in Baghdad kills one, injures 12

On 2:27 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

Explosion in Baghdad kills one, injures 12

An explosion on Thursday rocked part of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, killing at least one civilian and injuring 12 others, security sources said.

Five cars were also destroyed in the blast that occurred at a street market in the City of Sadr in eastern Baghdad, the military-linked Security Media Cell added.

The explosion was caused by an explosive device attached to a parked car at the market, Baghdad police said without providing further details.

READ ALSO: Headline inflation rises 18% in March ― NBS

No group has yet claimed responsibility.

In January, the Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for a twin suicide attack that killed at least 32 people in central Baghdad, the most serious attack in the city in about three years.

In December 2017, Iraq declared victory over Islamic State, having recaptured all the territory seized by the extremists since 2014. However, members of the terror group have continued to carry out scattered attacks across the war-torn country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!