Explosion in Baghdad kills one, injures 12

An explosion on Thursday rocked part of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, killing at least one civilian and injuring 12 others, security sources said.

Five cars were also destroyed in the blast that occurred at a street market in the City of Sadr in eastern Baghdad, the military-linked Security Media Cell added.

The explosion was caused by an explosive device attached to a parked car at the market, Baghdad police said without providing further details.

No group has yet claimed responsibility.

In January, the Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for a twin suicide attack that killed at least 32 people in central Baghdad, the most serious attack in the city in about three years.

In December 2017, Iraq declared victory over Islamic State, having recaptured all the territory seized by the extremists since 2014. However, members of the terror group have continued to carry out scattered attacks across the war-torn country.

