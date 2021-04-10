Emerhor committee resolves Evwreni crisis 

Kindly Share This Story:

…dissolves community vigilante outfit

FOLLOWING the protracted crisis that has engulfed the Evwreni community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, the Evwreni Crisis Resolution and Peace Committee has resolved that the community’s vigilante outfit be dissolved.

The committee, in a communique issued at its meeting held at the Evwreni residence of the Convener, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, said it would work with the DPO of the Ughelli A Division to “immediately establish/station a strong police presence in Evwreni which shall take over the security of the community.

The communique signed by Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Co-Convener, Mr Samuel Mariere and Secretary, Olorogun Emuobosa Ohare, said the

police are “to undertake the disarming of the erstwhile vigilante and all other armed groups in the community.”

The committee resolved to “immediately engage the families of individuals that lost their lives in the crisis in order to secure their buy-in into the peace process and to immediately engage youths involved in the crisis with a view to ending their animosity, return displaced youths and provide palliatives and a level of empowerment.”

The committee also resolved to engage all displaced individuals to return home and “engage individuals whose houses and properties were burnt or damaged and to identify, enumerate and assess the destruction and damage thereto, with a view to providing financial assistance towards restoration.”.

Maintaining that HRM Oghenekevwe Eruvwedede III remained the Ovie of Evwreni Kingdom, the committee stated that High Chief Obakowho Egbegbe I and Mr. Bright Adjogbe remained the Odion-Esiri of Evwreni kingdom and President General of Evwreni Clan Improvement Union respectively.

Recall that three persons were reportedly killed with one missing and houses set ablaze in the crisis that broke out in the community.

