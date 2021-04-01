El-Rufai pledges more support for Zangon Kataf peace process

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai has reaffirmed the support of Kaduna State Government for the ongoing community-level peace process in Zangon-Kataf and Jema’a local government areas.

The governor made this known when he hosted the Agwatyap, Chief Dominic Gambo-Yahaya, on Wednesday in Kaduna.

A statement issued by Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, said that the Agwatyap visited the governor to brief him on the recent challenges confronting the peace process in Zangon-Kataf.

El-Rufai encouraged traditional and community leaders involved in promoting peace, not to be discouraged by the disruptions of the peace process by those who preferred the perpetuation of conflicts.

The governor commended the Agwatyap “for his courage in the push for peace across the communities in his chiefdom and assured him that the state government and the security agencies will continue to support the quest for peace and security’’.

He expressed dismay over the resurgence of attacks that have resulted in the loss of lives and property in the area.

He however told the traditional ruler that troops of Operation Safe Haven and other security agencies are working to contain the recent upsurge in the conflict.

El-Rufai appealed to the community leaders to remain steadfast in maintaining peace and expose those who prefer the continuation of the tragic cycle of attacks and reprisals.

Earlier, the Agwatyap assured that leaders across communities in the area are working together to stop the renewed instances of violent attacks on some villages.

He said the traditional council is also working to clarify and resolve the circumstances of the recent disappearance of three community leaders involved in the peace-building process.

Gambo-Yahaya told the governor that Ardo Pate Usman-Kurmi, the Wakilin Fulani Atyap, Ardo Muhammadu Anchau, and Yakubu Muhammadu have been missing since joining a team of community leaders to resolve a dispute involving a farmer whose crops were destroyed by cattle.

