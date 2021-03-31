Davido has a Large heart, I will work with him – Gospel Singer, Jees Classy

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian gospel musician, Joy Moses fondly called Jees Classy, has revealed her desire to feature popular secular Afropop legend, Davido in her yet-to-be-released album.

According to the singer, she will love to work with Davido, because he has a large heart when it comes to accepting musical collaboration with other artists, also, for his ability to fit into any genre of music easily.

The singer said, she won’t mind working with Davido who is a secular musician, as God is the same everywhere and is the father of all. Also, her style of song speaks of hope, passion for life, transformation, transition, revolution, and can impact people in all rounds of life.

Jees classy also said her songs can fit into any situation of life.

“My style can fit in all ramifications of life. Using my latest track ‘Rabi’ for instance, It can be danced on any occasion, be it Marriage and naming ceremonies, birthdays, when anyone succeeds in any contest of life, like election, beauty pageant, etc. Even in crisis and sickness. It’s a song of hope and freedom. A song of protection, inspiration and perfection.” She said.

