…Such report is false – Ebonyi Govt

By Peter Okutu

EBONYI state government, Wednesday denied the rumour making the round that herdsmen attacked school children in the State.

The Commissioner for Security and Border Peace and Conflict resolution, Mr. Stanley Okoro-emegha, stated this in Abakaliki while reacting to the allegations that Fulani herdmen invaded some schools in the State.

Vanguard gathered that children on Wednesday morning were seen running back to their various homes alleging that suspected Fulani Herdsmen were attacking schools. “fulani people want to kill us oooo Fulani people want to kill us ”

According to the Commissioner: “They saw some people; this Hausa people that sell cows at the back of Government House carrying their cows and one of their cow missed and entered into a school and they now said they’re Fulanis and started running. As I speak, the children were not attacked. I have sent people to the place and I have also called the teachers of the school to return back to their school ” Emeagha said.

Meanwhile, some parents were sited in some schools picking their children while some private schools locked their school gates and surrounded their school premises with security agencies.

In an interview with some parents, they decried the high increase of insecurity in the state and Nigeria at large. They however called on the State Governor, David Umahi, to tackle insecurity rampaging the state recently.

Recall that the state government had banned open grazing in the state and also advised the Fulani herdsmen not to return to the state until normalcy returns to the State.

A private school ( names withheld) sent out text messages to parents informing them that second term examination of their children/ward would commence this week because of the rising insecurity in the State.

“Dear Parents/Guardians, due to the security challenges in our country, we hereby reschedule our 2nd term examination to start this week. Let’s join hands and secure our children. Thank you…”

