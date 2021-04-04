Civil society leader, Innocent Chukwuma, is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

While the human rights and activists community was just coming to terns with the demise of Yinka Odumakin, innocent Chukwuma another pillar of the movement died last nite.

Chukwuma until recently was west African head of Ford foundation.

He was the founder of Cleen Foundation and one of the pillars of CLO in its heydays.

Chukwuma, 55, is survived by his activist wife, Josephine and three daughters.

An official statement signed by Professor Etannibi Alemika on behalf Board of Trustres, Cleen Foundation, confirmed the death of its founder.

The statement described Innocent Chukwuma as a patriot, who, throughout his years, struggled for a Nigerian nation where peace, justice and development are attained and sustained.

He was one of the students within the NANS platform that opposed to the arbitrary powers of the military rule in the 1980s.

He continued the struggle as a staff of the Civil Liberties Organisation where he led research and advocacy on police reform.

In 1989, Chukwuma established the Centre for Law Enforcement of Education in Nigeria registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission as CLEEN Foundation.

