Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Civil society leader, Innocent Chukwuma, is dead

On 10:43 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
While the human rights and activists community was just coming to terns with the demise of Yinka Odumakin, innocent Chukwuma another pillar of the movement died last nite. Chukwuma until recently was west African head of Ford foundation
Innocent Chukwuma

While the human rights and activists community was just coming to terns with the demise of Yinka Odumakin, innocent Chukwuma another pillar of the movement died last nite.

Chukwuma until recently was west African head of Ford foundation.

He was the founder of Cleen Foundation and one of the pillars of CLO in its heydays.

Chukwuma, 55, is survived by his activist wife, Josephine and three daughters.

An official statement signed by Professor Etannibi Alemika on behalf Board of Trustres, Cleen Foundation, confirmed the death of its founder.

The statement described Innocent Chukwuma as a patriot, who, throughout his years, struggled for a Nigerian nation where peace, justice and development are attained and sustained.

He was one of the students within the NANS platform that opposed to the arbitrary powers of the military rule in the 1980s.

He continued the struggle as a staff of the Civil Liberties Organisation where he led research and advocacy on police reform.

In 1989, Chukwuma established the Centre for Law Enforcement of Education in Nigeria registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission as CLEEN Foundation.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!