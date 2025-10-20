FreeNnamdiKanuProtest: Coalition of Civil Societies sues for calm

…Urges Nigerians to Shun Anti-Democratic Acts

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A coalition of civil society organizations, self-determination, and public interest groups under the banner of the Coalition for Good Governance (CGG) has called for calm over the ongoing protests demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The coalition condemned what it described as “irresponsible, inciting, and condemnable attempts by desperate and failed politicians and subversive elements” to politicize Kanu’s ongoing judicial trial, calling such actions “inhuman and satanic.”

The protest, tagged #FreeNnamdiKanuProtest, was organized by human rights activist Omoyele Sowore and was disrupted by security operatives on Monday in Abuja. The Nigeria Police Force, which had earlier warned against any protest near the Presidential Villa, dispersed the protesters who had planned to march to Aso Rock to demand Kanu’s release.

Security personnel, including police and military officers, were deployed to the protest grounds as early as 7 a.m. A viral video later showed Sowore and other protesters fleeing the scene as police fired tear gas.

In a joint statement signed by Comrade Nelson Ekujumi and other leaders, the coalition urged Nigerians to “be wary of desperate and disgruntled politicians and subversive elements who, after being rejected at the polls, now parade themselves as freedom fighters against decency, civility, and the rule of law.”

“It is an indisputable fact that Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the terrorist group IPOB, is in court on terrorism charges. The court has ordered him to open his defence in the interest of fair hearing and justice after the prosecution closed its case,” the statement read.

The group emphasized that true patriots should submit to the law rather than incite unrest or undermine national stability.

“If these anti-democratic elements are not agents of destabilization, the most appropriate thing is to allow the law to take its full course rather than attempting to cause a breakdown of law and order. Such acts will be resisted within the ambit of the law,” it stated.

The coalition noted that despite the violence and loss of innocent lives linked to IPOB’s activities in the South East, the Nigerian government has continued to subject Kanu’s case to the rule of law and due process, in line with global best practices.

It commended the government for “upholding the principles of justice, civility, and the rule of law” in handling the case, and urged authorities not to bow to “blackmail or campaigns of calumny aimed at discontinuing the trial.”

“Doing so would be a grave injustice and a disservice to the memories of innocent Nigerians, including civilians and security personnel, who have paid the supreme price in the hands of the IPOB/ESN terrorist organization,” the statement added.

The CGG urged Nigerians to steer clear of what it described as a “mischievous and fraudulent protest”, warning that such gatherings could be exploited by political opportunists to destabilize the country.

“While we respect the constitutional right to peaceful protest, we will not watch and allow agents of destabilization mislead the people. Nigerians must remain calm, alert, and committed to democracy and the rule of law, rather than becoming pawns in the game of failed politicians and anti-democratic forces,” the group concluded.