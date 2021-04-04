Buhari felicitates with Oshomhole at 69

Kindly Share This Story:



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on the occasion of his 69th birthday.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja said he joined family, friends and well-wishers around the country to celebrate the former Governor of Edo State, thanking God for a life of service to the nation, good health and opportunity to commemorate this special day.

According to the statement, “As the former labour leader looks forward to joining the club of septuagenarians , the President urges him to rededicate his life to working for the prosperity of those in need, building bridges among people of diverse backgrounds and faith; and inspiring others to be patriotic, eschewing politics of division and acrimony.

“President Buhari also recognises the immense contributions the former national chairman has made to our nation, wishing the people’s comrade more years of service to build a better country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

