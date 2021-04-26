BREAKING: Two more Greenfield University students killed in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Mr.Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State has confirmed the killing of two more students of Greenfield University Kaduna.

He said on Monday, that the Government will update the citizenry on further developments.

“On a sad note, security agencies have just reported to the Kaduna State Government the recovery of two more dead bodies of Greenfield University students, killed by armed bandits today, Monday 26th April 2021. ”

“The retrieved corpses have been evacuated to a mortuary, and the university has been notified of the development. ”

“The Government of Kaduna State under the leadership of Malam Nasir El-Rufai is saddened by this evil perpetrated against innocent students abducted while pursuing their education for a glorious future. ”

“The Government sends its deep empathy to their families and the university management and prays for the repose of their souls. ”

“The Government will update the citizenry on further developments,” he said.

This now brings the number of students to 5 who were killed by the kidnappers, while demanding N800 million ransom from the parents.

Vanguard News Nigeria

