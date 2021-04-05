Breaking News
Breaking: Njaba LGA secretariat attacked, Army checkpoints burnt in Imo

2:49 pm
Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A local government secretariat in Njaba local government area of Imo state, on Monday, was said to have been attacked, with the doors, windows as well as vehicles in the premises damaged.

The attacks were linked to the hoodlums who broke into the Owerri correctional centre and freed thousands of inmates.

This is as military checkpoints along Onitsha road and the one around Ugwu Orji in Owerri North local government area was also burnt by the same hoodlums.

At the time of the attacks, Vanguard was told that the military men on sighting the hoodlums took cover and abandoned their duty post.

Details coming…

Vanguard News Nigeria 

