Breaking: Chaos as pipeline explosion rocks Alimosho again

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Pandemonium has broken out in Isheri-Idimu community, Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State on Sunday, after fire gutted one of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC pipelines at Idowu-Egba area.

The explosion was suspected to have been caused by the illegal activities of pipeline vandals.

According to report, the incident which occurred at about 6.30pm, at Idowu-Egba Bus Stop, LASU Isheri Road, left many residents to scamper for safety in the area.

This happened as fire fighters battled to put out another inferno which gutted a building at Council Bus Stop, Idimu area of the state.

Spokesperson for the state fire service, Mr Amodu Sakiru, confirmed the report at press time.

Details soon…

Vanguard News Nigeria

