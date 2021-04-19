Bolt affirms commitment to Drivers welfare

Kindly Share This Story:

At Bolt, we value drivers on our platform and are committed to their overall social and economic welfare.

We invest the effort to collect, track and analyse the net revenues and total expenses of drivers utilising our platform. This includes:

Analysing net earnings per hour on the platform across all cities we operate in.

We invest in marketing incentives to boost drivers’ revenues.

We also collect and track all other expenses incidental to the ride-hailing services provided – these include but are not limited to vehicle leasing/instalment costs, fuel, car wash, airtime and internet bundles. This analysis forms a major part of our pricing strategy in every city.

We are constantly evaluating our operations to ensure we continue to provide the best earnings for drivers on the platform even as we still remain the most preferred platform for passengers.

At Bolt, we genuinely believe that keeping drivers on the platform happy yields a better quality service for clients. Therefore, our commitment remains to treat drivers on the platform with respect, keeping an open-door policy for feedback to be provided. Also, we have various communication and support channels that are always available for drivers on the platform to reach us at any time, any day and for any issue that may affect their operations.

We will continue to advance the overall driver experience and provide drivers the support they need to succeed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

