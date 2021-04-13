Anyone joining EBUBEAGU to spy on ESN should prepare to meet his ancestors – IPOB warns

Kindly Share This Story:

… Rejects outfit

By Steve Oko Aba

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, has warmed Igbo youths to keep their distance from the EBUBEAGU regional security outfit floated by South East governors if its motive were to spy on pro-Biafra groups.

All five South East governors had after their meeting with other Igbo stakeholders in Owerri on Sunday, announced the formation of the outfit to help curb insecurity in the zone.

But IPOB in a statement Tuesday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, rejected the outfit, saying the establishment of another security outfit in the zone is unnecessary.

IPOB said that the Eastern Security, Network ESN, set up in December 2020 by its Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was enough and already living up to expectations.

According to IPOB the action of the governors is rather belated and suspicious.

The statement read in part: ” How can you launch a security outfit without first assembling the personnel and equipping them?

“When Amotekun was formed it was not abstract, the personnel and their equipment were handy. When our leader floated the gallant Eastern Security Network, ESN, the men were on ground.

“How then did South East Governors announce a security outfit without any personnel or were they under any pressure to hurriedly make the announcement after years of foot-draging and deceit?

READ ALSO:

“However, whether or not they were under any influence, we want to remind them that there is no need for them to form another security outfit in our land since we have our formidable ESN.

“They woke up from their slumber rather too late. We have gone beyond that stage unless they are on a mission to sabotage ESN.

“Any other security outfit formed in South East will crash because ESN is already on ground and living up to expectations.

“ESN was floated based on the clamour by our people, and they have since thrown their support behind the outfit. Forming another regional security outfit is suspicious, and a needless waste.

” The governors failed our people when they needed their protection. It’s already late!

“Biafrans will not be deceived by this purported EBUBEAGU security outfit which is a huge joke. South East governors set up the outfit probably to fulfill all righteousness or to spy on ESN to curry favour from their Fulani slavemasters.”

The statement warned of bitter consequences for anyone joining EBUBEAGU outfit with the intension of spying on ESN.

“We therefore, warn our youths to have nothing to do with the so-called Ebubeagu security outfit which was ostensibly formed to sabotage IPOB and ESN.

“Anyone who neglects this warning and thinks he can hide under the cloak of EBUBEAGU to spy on ESN should be prepared to join his ancestors.

“The protection of all Biafrans is our priority and we are prepared to sacrifice anything to achieve this”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: