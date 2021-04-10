Anambra 2021: Wada chairs PDP screening committee

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has appointed former Gov. Idris Wada of Kogi as Chairman of Screening Committee for its aspirants in upcoming Anambra governorship election.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Organising Secretary, retired Col. Austin Akobundu, in Abuja on Saturday.

Akobundu said that the party also approved the nomination of South East Zonal Secretary of the party, Chief James Ugwu, as Secretary of the screening committee.

Other members of the committee according to Akobundu include: Sen. Ehigie Uzamere, Mrs Martha Bodunrin and Mr Jones Onyereri.

He said that the screening exercise is scheduled for Monday April 12, and Tuesday April 13, at the National Working Committee Hall, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, at 9:00 a.m.

“It is expected that the aspirants will exercise exemplary conduct and strict adherence to rules and regulations during the assessment that will justify the confidence reposed in them by the leadership of our party,” he said.

