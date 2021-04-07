Abia unveils 30-yr long term dev plan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko

Abia State Government, Wednesday, unveiled a 30-year long term development plan to serve as a road-map for the economic development of the state.

Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu who unveiled the document in partnership with the Foundation for Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta, PIND, said the state government would send Executive bill to the State House of Assembly for passage of the document into law.

He appealed to subsequent administrations in the state to avoid policy summersault but sustain the plan as the economic blue print of the state to fast-track development.

In a remark, representative of PIND Foundation, co-developer of the plan, Mr Chuks Ofulue, said the document if religiously implemented would launch Abia into the economic giant of West Africa.

READ ALSO:

He said the NGO was established in 2020 with initial funding from Chevron Corporation to promote peace and equitable economic growth in the Niger Delta through multi-sectoral partnership.

Ofulue, said PIND had worked closely with its partners including Abia State to implement joint programmes in the Niger Delta states.

He identified agriculture, industry, trade and investment, oil & gas, health, infrastructure, and education as the major pilars upon which the development plan revolves.

Ofolue further highlighted some advocacy issues in the plan to include: adopting a demand-led model in youth program; facilitating access to agricultural land for Farmers; establishing peace building infrastructure; and addressing taxation and illegal levies.

He enumerated some of the achievements of the NGO in the state to include: training 700 Abia farmers, training of another 731 young Abians out of which 223 had already secured jobs.

The PIND Advocay Manager said that the group had been collaborating with Abia Planning Commission to ensure that the desires of all segments of Abia society were captured.

Kindly Share This Story: