5 simple success steps from self-made entertainment consultant, Antonio Edwards

As a successful real estate entrepreneur, Antonio Edwards has seen it all. In building his $20 million empire from scratch, Edwards had to self-learn, poring over instructional materials and online educational content while trying to understand the rudiments of the business.

In doing this, he learned a couple of practical hacks that have helped him scale his business.

“Most people think you need a license to practice real estate,” Edwards explains, “but a license is irrelevant in the real estate investing business. With the right kind of specialized knowledge, you can flip and/or buy real estate all day long, risking none of your own money or credit. In fact, the wealthiest real estate investors rely chiefly on OPM (Other People’s Money).”

He has found a way to make this style work for him, closing over 400 deals, and establishing himself as a reputed speaker who has appeared on everything from CBS and NBC, to ABC and FOX affiliates.

In addition to the OPM rule, Mr. Edwards has a set of rules that he believes will help any burgeoning real estate entrepreneur. When asked about the keys to his success, Edwards points to five key factors: “I believe in staying out of bad debt, buying assets, not liabilities, being persistent, continuing to grow, and surround yourself with people you admire.”

“By combining these five traits,” Edwards claims, “anybody with the right attitude can start making money in real estate. The key is learning the ropes and measuring your risks before jumping right in; you need to understand your field and be able to play it like a pro before you turn your first profit.”

While this is not an exhaustive list of Antonio’s tips, he believes that this five represent a foundation to build on. In addition, Edwards continues to help thousands of professional students build wealth in real estate investing through courses and his new book, “The Secret to Flipping Houses with No Money.”

