3,000 APC, APGA members defect to PDP in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

3,000 members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, from the 13 political wards in the Bende council area of Abia State, have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.

Receiving the former APC and APGA members during a PDP rally at the Practicing School, Uzuakoli, Bende council; Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu commended them for taking the bold step to join the PDP and assured that they will enjoy all the rights and privileges as members of the party.

Ikpeazu, who was represented by his Deputy, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, tasked the new PDP members to ensure the success of the PDP in subsequent elections in the area and further tasked them on winning more members of the opposition into the party.

He stated the resolve of the current administration to extend the ongoing infrastructural development in Aba to other parts of the state.

“I commend your foresight in joining the PDP fold. You have taken the bold step; I assure you that you will enjoy all the rights and privileges enjoyed by other members. As PDP members, your interest will be protected. You must see to the total winning of PDP in subsequent elections as a great challenge that you must surmount. Having been accepted as full-fledged members of PDP, you should embark on winning more members into the fold so that together, they will take the Local Government Area to greater heights.”

In their remarks, Chief Gabriel Elendu who represented the state chairman of the party, Chief Asiforo Okere; Member representing Bende South State Constituency, Chief Emmanuel Ndubuisi; the Chairman Bende council, Chief Emmanuel Onwuchekwa as well as the PDP chairman in the area, Chief Dike Dike, described the PDP as a party that believes in equity and accommodation of all members and assured that the ex APC and APGA members will never regret joining PDP.

Responding, leaders of the defectors, Mr Alaeligwe of APGA, and Prince Emeka Igwe, from APC, and the APC woman leader, Mrs Mercy Abraham, disclosed that they decided to join the PDP because of the great development efforts of the Governor.

