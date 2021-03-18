Why PDP lost 2019 presidential election – Bala Mohammed

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has given reason the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lost the 2019 Presidential election.

A former vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, former Governor of Anambra state, Mr Peter Obi, lost to President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Party, APC in 2019.

Atiku went to court to challenge the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, that declared Buhari winner of the election.

In October, 30, 2019, Supreme Court dismissed the objection of the Peoples Democratic Party, and upheld the election of Buhari.

The Supreme Court unanimously threw out Atiku’s appeal as “lacking merit”.

However, reacting to why PDP lost the 2019 presidential election, in Politics Today at ChannelsTv, the Chairman of PDP Review Committee on 2019 Election, Bala opined that the party lost to manipulations and fraud, noting that the party is doing everything possible to unite its members and present a good candidate that will save Nigeria, come 2023.

“We lost to Manipulations and fraud. We are currently uniting our members to present a good candidate that will save the country”.

When asked why PDP equally lost in 2015, he averred that, they lost due to overconfident. He noted that the party is running an open and inclusive system that will give room to youths and women.

On the issue of zoning, he said there is no clear-cut for zoning in PDP.

