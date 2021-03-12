Why Nigeria has not changed for better — Bishop Oyedepo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The Chancellor/ Chairman, Board of Regents, Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, Dr David Oyedepo, has said Nigeria has not changed for the better because only changed people can change their environment and their world.

Oyedepo, who is also the Founder of the Living Faith Bible Church, therefore urged Nigerians to move nearer to God for more of His values to manifest in their lives.

He stated this on Friday during the 19th matriculation ceremony of the university.

“We talk about peace in Nigeria, but we are all witnesses to how far we are from it. When you are transformed, then you can reform your society. Only changed people can change their world and things around them.

“That is why here at Covenant University, our aim is to raise a new generation of leaders who will help redeem the battered image of the black race. We have a number of core values that we imbibe in our students and one of them is integrity. This is essential because whatever you are able to accomplish, it is only integrity that will help you preserve it, ” he noted.

Oyedepo added that any system that is afraid to be different would never make the difference and urged the new students to be determined to make the difference wherever they find themselves.

On what is unique about the university, he noted it was set up to give a total man education based on Biblical injunctions.

He charged them to shun vices that could truncate their studies in the school.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, said the university was committed to raising tomorrow’s leaders.

He charged them to focus on their studies and take advantage of the quality education it would offer them.

A total of 1607 students matriculated at the undergraduate level, while 155 did at the graduate level.

