We’ll resists attempts to run NDDC as one man show- Group

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA- THE Ijaw Political Frontiers ,IPF, has declared that it will resisits any attempt to run the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, as a one man show, stressing that it would mobilise to ensure a substantive board is inaugurated.

According to the group the NDDC which is founded upon the blood, struggle and agitations of patriotic Niger Deltans is not and cannot be a one man show.

The Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio had recently stated that there would be no substantive board of the NDDC until the forensic auditors complete their assignment.

IPF in his reaction through his spokesperson, Bedford Benjamin, in a statement in Yenagoa, while condemning the statement of the Minister maintained that the forensic audit cannot be forever as every process has an end.

The group which threatened to name and shame enemies of the Niger Delta region noted that any further delay to inaugurate the NDDC board would have dire consequences for the peace and stability of the region.

He said “We shall resist you with every legal means and see to it that your illegal rain of injustice and unconditional practice comes to an end. Using the caretaker techniques of running local government structures does not apply in this stead; it is rather shameful to hear the minister citing that as an example to justify the endless interim administration in the NDDC. We shall fight for justice for the region and ensure the inauguration of the substantive board before it is too late.

“It is however sad to hear Akpabio using subtly insulting words on our elected governors in the bid to make a point. His lackadaisical disposition on sensitive issues in the NDDC is worrisome. He should be put in his place and not making decision for our region.

“Any further delay may boil waters from the creek as we are very sure that this agitation is heading the way of arms struggle again for a forceful removal of Akpabio to ensure the board inauguration.”

