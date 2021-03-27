Breaking News
We‘ll create problems for Eagles – Benin coach, Dussuyer

On 6:48 amIn Sportsby
Coach of the Squirrels of the Republic of Benin Michel Dussuyer has stated that his wards will be out to create problems for the Super Eagles in today’s AFCON qualifying fixture at the Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto Novo.

Speaking in a chat with brila.net after the team’s training session on Thursday, Dussuyer said while they respect the quality and pedigree of the playing personnel that Nigeria will parade, they want to give a fight and ensure they create problems for Nigeria with the strong hope that they get a good result.

“It’s a great match, we have respect for this team of Nigeria because it’s a big team in Africa and we know what’s the danger, they have very good strikers and technically they are very strong, so we expect a tough game and we will do our best to create problem to this team and do get a good result.”

