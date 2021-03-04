We won’t provide land for ranching — Makinde

Kindly Share This Story:

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said, yesterday, that private investors who wish to rear cattle in the state would have to procure land for ranching, noting that the state government would not provide land for such a venture.

Makinde was commenting on the reactions that trailed his statement on the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan, NLTP, in the state.

The NLTP was developed by states and adopted by National Economic Council to address the farmer-herder crisis in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday when he met with Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, Makinde said the NLTP “which is already being implemented in Kwara state would be implemented in Oyo state leading to further collaborations between both states on economy and security.”

Some people, however, confused his statement with RUGA, a plan which was suspended by the Federal Government following a public outcry.

READ ALSO:

Clarifying his statement, the governor said the NLTP will not be implemented as a whole.

Makinde said: “My attention has been drawn to this tweet regarding the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan during the joint security meeting, yesterday. For the avoidance of doubt, when I said we would implement the plan, I didn’t mean a wholesale implementation.

“We will be taking aspects which are beneficial for our state. As I have stated on several occasions, our position in Oyo State is that ranching is a private business and should be carried out as such.

“Our admin won’t be providing land for free to private investors for ranching.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: