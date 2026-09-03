Police dismiss viral video of officers allegedly fleeing from drone

Police

Osun State Police Command has dismissed claims circulating online that some of its officers ran away from an unverified drone.

The command described the claim as misleading, explaining that the footage originated from a Yoruba film production titled ‘Omine fun Omine Part 2’.

Mr Abiodun Ojelabi, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Ojelabi said the film was shot in May, with a police patrol vehicle used during one of the scenes.

He explained that a bystander, who was not part of the production crew, recorded the particular scene and wrongly described it as officers fleeing from a drone.

“The command rejects any narrative that serving officers ran away from a drone,” Ojelabi said.

He described the claim as misleading and damaging to the reputation of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Investigative journalism requires verification before a clip is given a national or international frame.

“Publishing out-of-context footage and attaching a false explanation is not a minor error when it is used to ridicule a security institution,” he said.

Ojelabi said the command would not condone attempts to smear the force through misleading footage or inaccurate captions.

He therefore called on Arise News and other platforms circulating the material to retract the false caption attached to the video.

He also urged media organisations to stop presenting staged scenes or unverified footage as evidence of police cowardice or misconduct.

“The command remains committed to lawful, professional policing in Osun State and will continue to protect lives and property,” he said.

Ojelabi said the command remained open to factual reporting but would resist deliberate distortion of images, videos or reports.

“We would not accept deliberate distortion of images, videos, or any media report to drag the command through the mud,” he added.

(NAN)