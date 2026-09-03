Transporters condemn Uber’s sudden exit from Nigeria, warn Bolt, InDrive

The Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON) has condemned Uber’s sudden exit from Nigeria, describing it as unprofessional.

AUATON National Spokesperson, Mr Jossy Adaraniwon, alleged that Uber left Nigeria’s ride-hailing market without prior notice to drivers.

In a statement on Wednesday, Adaraniwon described the development as irresponsible and a disregard for thousands of Nigerian drivers who built Uber’s platform.

He alleged that Uber’s exit resulted from what AUATON described as an exploitative business model that disregarded workers’ rights and collective bargaining.

According to him, Bolt and InDrive subsequently adopted similar practices, contributing to a “race-to-the-bottom” in Nigeria’s ride-hailing sector.

Adaraniwon said the situation had led to longer waiting times, lower driver earnings and fewer active drivers due to poor working conditions.

He warned Bolt and InDrive against exploiting drivers, urging both platforms to establish genuine collective bargaining mechanisms with AUATON.

“If you continue to operate without creating a genuine atmosphere for collective bargaining with AUATON, you will suffer the same fate,” he said.

Adaraniwon said AUATON’s position remained that the union should be recognised as the sole bargaining representative of app-based transporters.

He demanded fair pay, welfare packages, transparency, safety and decent working conditions in line with International Labour Organisation standards.

The spokesperson urged AUATON members nationwide not to be discouraged by Uber’s exit, but to remain united and support platforms willing to sign collective agreements.

“To Bolt and InDrive: The door for dialogue is open. But time is running out,” he said.

Adaraniwon also alleged that Uber played an anti-union and anti-worker role in Nigeria, including petitioning the Federal Ministry of Labour against the union’s registration.

He further alleged that Uber sponsored individuals within AUATON to instigate internal crises and frustrate dialogue on drivers’ welfare.

He said AUATON would not allow foreign platforms to operate in Nigeria, exploit Nigerian drivers and leave without accountability.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Uber on Wednesday announced its decision to cease its ride-hailing operations in Nigeria.

(NAN)