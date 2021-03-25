Tinubu chairs 11th Arewa House lecture

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would chair the 11th Arewa House Lecture in Kaduna on Saturday.

The Director of Arewa House, Dr Shuaibu Shehu Aliyu told journalists in Kaduna on Thursday, that the last lecture, which was the 10th in series was delivered by the then Governor of Central Bank, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and was chaired by the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

According to him, Tinubu and Lalong were carefully selected to chair and deliver the 11th annual lecture.

“It is my honour to let know that, this year’s lecture is to be delivered by the current Governor of Plateau State, Hon. Simon Bako Lalong and the lecture would be chaired by His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the 27th March 2021 here in Arewa House.

“The Lecture is designed primarily to serve as a forum to promote national unity because one of the major essences of Arewa House is to promote national harmony and national unity.

“Governor Lalong was carefully selected to deliver the lecture because he is currently the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and his capacity to manage Plateau state, which was seen as a frontline state in terms of the crisis in the past 20 years. But on the assumption of office, he has been able to manage that crisis.”

“Also for the chairmanship, we always look at the track records of prominent individuals before selecting who chairs the lecture. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been selected to add value to the event, the political development and unity of the country.”

He said Arewa House annual lecture is a tradition that has been maintained since 1994 and has brought everyone, irrespective of ethnic, religious or political inclination together.

The annual lecture is organized in Honour of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto.

Governor Lalong would speak on ‘Reducing the Cost of Governance and Inclusion of Youth in National Development in Post Covid 19 Era’.

