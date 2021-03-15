The future is not digital – Dr Freeman Osonuga

Kindly Share This Story:

“The future is not digital. The present already is. Today’s reality is digital. You are either leveraging it or made irrelevant by it.

However, everybody is at different levels of adoption of the reality of digital, its various elements, and its vast influence on business and the global economy today. That is why it is imperative that business leaders come together to chart the course for the digitization of the Nigerian and African economy and future”.

This was the position of the MD/CEO of Adloyalty Business Network, Dr. Freeman Osonuga at the Ogun Digital Summit held on the 4th March, 2021 at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State with the theme ‘’Competency for The Future’’, an event aimed at bringing together great minds and ideas that will results into blueprints to the enhancement of digital technology in Nigeria.

Speaking further on why Creativity is the future of work, the MD/CEO of West Africa’s largest real estate brokerage firm; Dr Freeman Osonuga stated “Nigeria’s youth population spans between people aged 15 – 34 and they constitute over 50% of the Nigerian population. As of 2018, youth unemployment stood at about 20% meaning that one out of every 5 Nigerian youths were not employed at all.

It takes the average Nigerian youth who is a graduate or with equivalent qualification up to 5 years to get employment. These educated youths constitute 20% of the entire unemployed youths in Nigeria. To worsen matters, even the educated youths are mostly either half-baked, or ill-equipped to fit into work environments because of the obsolete nature of the Nigerian educational system. That is why it is extremely important that the average Nigerian youth is creative if they must survive and thrive in the economy of both the present and the future.”

Participants at the summit had the opportunity to interact with leading and emerging innovators, entrepreneurs, and investorssuch as OnyekaAkumah; CEO Farmcrowdy, Muhammed Ibrahim Jega; Founder, Startup Arewa, Adebayo Kayod;, CEO Ckrowd LLC, AdenreleSonariwo, Founder,Rele Art Gallery, Abel Adejoh, CEO Pettysaveon how to become more innovative and use innovation to drive sustainable development. Notable To spur the creativity of the attendees and further arm them with more knowledge regarding business possibilities, Dr. Freeman Osonuga also gave out copies of his fast-selling books “Print money with zero capital” and “The Business Game”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

