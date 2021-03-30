Secession: New constitution ‘ll tackle prevailing challenges— Ekiti elders

Kindly Share This Story:

*Say ban on open grazing must be enforced

By Rotimi Ojomoyela— ADO-EKITI

Ekiti State Council of Elders, on Tuesday, made a case for a new constitution that would represent the views of many Nigerians, saying this would help in tackling the prevailing challenges bedeviling the country.

The elders, in a communiqué after its meeting in Ado-Ekiti, noted that the growing insecurity in the region and other perceived injustices must be addressed by governments at both federal and state levels.

The communiqué, signed by its President and Secretary, Professor Joseph Oluwasanmi and Mr. Niyi Ajibulu respectively, noted that it was right and appropriate for people to agitate, adding that government must listen towards addressing the growing concerns of the citizens.

The communiqué read: “Re-structuring should be pursued more vigorously by all the proponents; that self-determination should be pursued legitimately by the proponents.

“Political and traditional leaders at all levels in Yoruba land and elsewhere in Nigeria should brace up in confronting the ongoing security challenges across the country.

“The process for a fresh constitution is commenced which shall reflect the yearnings of Nigerians for fairness, equity and justice.

“Furthermore, the state governors and representatives at all levels of government should continue to press for the establishment of state police.”

While reiterating the need for the personnel of the State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, to bear arms, the elder statesmen said the ban on open and night grazing should be enforced across states in the region.

The elders explained that criminal elements hibernating in forests to unleash mayhem on citizens in Ekiti State and beyond, “should be repatriated with immediate effect.”

