Police arrest robbery gang terrorising Osogbo

The Police Command in Osun on Monday announced the arrest of a seven-man armed robbery gang terrorising Osogbo and its environs.

The Osun Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Olawale Olokode, while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Osogbo, said the suspects were arrested when a victim reported an attack on his residence.

“On Feb.7, at about 7:50 a.m. the case of armed robbery was reported at Oja-Oba Police Division and operatives of the Police Response Unit (PRU) swung into action.

“The victim of the robbery said about five persons, armed with dangerous weapons, broke into his apartment, around Ilesha Garage, Osogbo, and stole valuables, including one unregistered Toyota Camry, all valued at N3.65 million,” he said.

He said some of the robbers were, however, arrested in Lagos, Oyo, and the Ogun States.

The police boss said they all made confessional statements that their major operations were carried out largely within the Osogbo metropolis.

The CP similarly paraded two other suspects, arrested for obtaining money under pretext.

According to him, the suspects usually abscond with money collected from their victims after promising to introduce them to business opportunities that they (suspects) knew to be fake.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police boss also paraded other suspects arrested for various crimes, including car stealing and being in possession of dangerous weapons.

The CP, however, said that all the arrested suspects would be charged to court after the completion of investigations.

He assured residents of the state of the security of their lives and property.

Vanguard News Nigeria

