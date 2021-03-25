PDP hails court over Prof. Ogban’s conviction

Kindly Share This Story:

…Releases timetable for Yobe congresses

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Thursday, lauded the judiciary for its courage to stand on the side of the people following its decision Prof. Peter Ogban for his role in electioneering malpractice in the 2019 general elections.

The party said the three years jailed term handed to Prof. Peter Ogban, a professor of soil science at the University of Calabar, for manipulating the result of Akwa-Ibom Northwest senatorial election and attempting to foist the All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on the people, “is a huge lesson for compromised individuals working to subvert the will of the people.”

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party argued that “the long arm of the law will soon catch up with other corrupt returning officers, including some shameless professors who were heavily bribed and compromised by the APC to alter results and rig it into power at various levels in the 2019 general elections.”

The statement continued: “It is shameful that individuals who had attained the peak of enviable career in the academia could submit themselves as willing tools in the hands of a fraudulent, debased and manipulative political party, like the APC, to alter election results and subvert the collective will of the people in the 2019 elections.

“Such individuals can now see the deplorable situation of economic depression, excruciating hardship, terrorism, killings, kidnapping, social and infrastructural decay, which their fraudulent and unpatriotic action has plunged our nation.

“If these unpatriotic elements had not manipulated our electoral process in favour of APC and allowed the will of the people to prevail, our nation would not have found herself in this sorry state.

“Our party holds that this courageous judgment would stand as a deterrent to the compromised returning officers and a signal to the APC that result alterations will have no space in the 2023 general election.

“Ahead of the off season elections as well as the 2023 general elections, the PDP urges Nigerians and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to remain vigilant as more effort is being made to bring other compromised electoral officers, who brought the present misfortune on our nation, to book.”

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee of the party has approved the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of ward, local government area and state congresses in Yobe State for the purpose of electing new ward, local government and state executive committee members in the state.

Under the approved timetable, ward congresses to elect ward excos and three ad-hoc delegates have been slated for Wednesday, April 7, 2021, while screening of state exco aspirants and ward congresses appeals have been schedule for April 8 and April 9 respectively.

In the same vein, local government congresses to elect LGA excos and national delegates have been fixed for April 10, while LGA congress appeals and screening of state excos are slated for April 11, 2021.

Furthermore, state congress to elect state executive officers has been scheduled for Monday, April 12, while a state congress appeal is slated for Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

