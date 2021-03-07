OAU: practical courses resumes March 8 – Spokesman

Kindly Share This Story:

Authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, have announced resumption dates for practical courses in some faculties, beginning from March 8, a special release from the institution has said.

The release signed by the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, and sent to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday, in Ile-Ife, stated that the first group comprising Science Parts 1 – 4, including Pharmacy would be expected on campus from Monday, 8th of March, 2021 to Friday, 26th of March, 2021.

Others includes: BMS, Parts 1 to 2; Nursing, Med. Rehab Parts 1 to 3 ; Clinical – Parts 1 to 3; Dentistry – Parts 1 to 3; Education (Science related) – Parts 1 to 4; and Social Sciences – Parts 1 to 4.

The second group, which comprise Administration – Parts 1 to 4; and Agriculture – Parts 1 to 5 would be expected on campus from Monday, 29th of March, 2021 to Friday, 16th of April, 2021. Others are: Arts – Parts 1 to 4; EDM – Parts 1 to 5; Technology -Parts 1 to 5 and Education (Arts related) – Parts 1 to 4.

The release, however, stated that the students must ensure they complied strictly with COVID-19 protocols while on campus.

