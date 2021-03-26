JUST IN: NUC approves 3 new universities established by Delta Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

THE National Universities Commission, NUC, Friday, approved three new universities established by the Delta State Government to begin full academic session.

The approval was given by the Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, when the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, led top state government officials to present strategic documents of the universities to the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The approved universities are the Delta State University, Agbor; Denis Osadebe University, Asaba and the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro.

The development has made Delta a state with the highest number of universities in the country, given that with the three approved universities in addition to the one already in existence, the state has four universities to its credit.

The state also has two federal universities, namely, Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko and Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, making the total number of universities in the state to six.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: