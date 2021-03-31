Breaking News
Translate

NSCDC arrests 55-yr-old man for defiling minor in Ilorin

On 1:37 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

NSCDC arrests 55-yr-old man for defiling minor in Ilorin

The Kwara Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 55-year old man, Abdulraheem Jimoh, for allegedly defiling a 12-year old girl at Mayegun area of Alagbado, Ilorin.

NSCDC Public Relation Officer (PRO) in the state, Babawale Zaid, paraded the suspect before newsmen, on Tuesday, in Ilorin.

Zaid said the suspect lured the victim into his shop with N100, and had carnal knowledge of her, after which he threatened to kill her if she revealed to anyone, what he did.

He also said cases such as this abound in the country on a daily basis, but only a few came under the scrutiny of the media and security forces.

The PRO said that the suspect would be charged to court and prosecuted, in order to serve as a deterrent to others who engaged in such devilish acts.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!