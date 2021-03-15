NPFL: Wikki snatch late victory to compound Warri Wolves woes

Kindly Share This Story:

Captain Idris Mohammed Guda scored from a late penalty to hand Wikki Tourist a win over Warri Wolves in a league game played in Bauchi.

The game was heading to a stalemate when substitute Manu Garba was brought down in the penalty box by another substitute Chimezie David. Guda stepped in and made no mistake from the spot.

Going into the game, both sides were in dire need of points considering their position on the log with Wikki having to worry about its home form has not been good of recent.

Wikki had the best of opportunities in the first half but Guda and Nazifi Yahaya saw their efforts saved.

Warri Wolves were forced to remove Upele Charles after it appeared he had picked a knock and he was replaced by Goodluck Onamado. On the other side, it wasn’t long before coach Sharif Abdallah removed Mathew Emmanuel for Sale Ibrahim, a move the coach would later describe as tactical.

The best chance of the half came just before halftime when Bulus was forced to make a double save for the visitors. The first was from Sale Ibrahim’s free-kick before holding the rebound hit by Mustapha Abdullahi.

Warri Wolves confidence increased in the second half and they showed intent many times going forward with the isolated Uzor Emeka coming into the game.

Frustrated by poor finishing at goal, Wikki resorted to shooting from the distance but Udeagha and Sale Ibrahim all had their shots over the bar.

The game became drab and was showing signs of no goal until Manu Garba who had come in for Nazifi Yahaya won a penalty which was converted by Idris Guda. That was in the 81st minutes.

With a few minutes to go, the visitors had a goal cancelled for offside. The goal was a Mark Daniel header from a free-kick.

Wikki Tourist will visit Heartland while Warri Wolves will go to Kaduna to face Jigawa Golden Stars.

