NPFL: Rivers boss Eguma savours ‘difficult’ 2-0 win over MFM

After a resolute defending in the first 45 minutes, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Football Club (MFM FC) caved in to concede twice in the second half against points thirsty Rivers United.

The two goals came from Fortune Omoniwari and Nelson Esor for what was a deserved win for the hosts at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

But in victory, Stanley Eguma the Rivers United’s head coach praised the spirit of the MFM team and told www.npfl.ng that it was such a difficult match that required his side digging deep to break the opponents’ obstinacy.

“It’s not an easy game, the MFM team gave us a very good fight, we never underrated them. We knew that they were coming here to give us a fight because their own position is not also good on the log.

“In the first half, they gave us a difficult game but in the second half, we came back to change our tactics in order to break them and we got the two goals,” said Eguma.

Rivers United started the game the livelier of both sides but Fortune Omoniwari twice headed over from close range. MFM also tested Rivers goalkeeper Abiodun Akande but he brilliantly tipped Muyiwa Balogun’s effort over. Both teams then created half chances but none of the two goalkeepers was really tested as the feisty and cagey first half wore on.

After a barren first forty-five minutes, Omoniwari netted his fourth goal of the league campaign in the 49th minute when he finished off a Kazie Enyinnaya cross. It was a textbook Rivers United move that had been hinted upon in the first half.

Rivers United head coach Stanley Eguma then made a couple of changes, bringing in Rafiu Ishaq and Bakary Bamba for Malachi Ohawume and Cletus Emotan.

Ishaq got involved instantly with his pace and trickery and then provided the assist for the game’s second goal. Rivers United made the points safe sixteen minutes from time through Nelson Esor who finished off a brilliant move he started. Rivers United thus climb to the fifth position on the log with 26 points from fifteen games with an outstanding game against Enyimba still undecided.

MFM FC who had no answer whatsoever to what their hosts threw at them are in 16th, hovering above the dreaded relegation zone.

npfl.ng

Vanguard News Nigeria

