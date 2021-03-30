Breaking News
Translate

Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi ranked 13th best player in the world

On 5:48 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been ranked as the 13th best player in the world for the first quarter of 2021 by the highly respected CIES Football Observatory.

Ndidi has an index of 85.5 having played 852 minutes in the first quarter of 2021. The top star in the world according to CIES is Lionel Messi of Barcelona, whose index is 92.5 after he clocked 998 minutes of action.

ALSO READ: Just in: Eleven tankers burnt in Kaduna inferno

This crowns him as the third-best player in the Premier League ahead of the likes of Harry Kane, Luke Shaw and Thiago Alcantara.

Some of the other top-ranked stars are Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, 89.5 index/1106 minutes), Jorginho (Chelsea, 89.5/799 minutes), Ruben Diaz (Manchester City, 89.4/1335 minutes and Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, 89.3/1191 minutes).

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!