Nigeria will be good again, says NAPS President

Mr Olalere Olatunji, the President, National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), says Nigeria will be good again if Nigerians continue to contribute their quota.

Olatunji said this during a news conference organised by a property developer at its signing and partnership with NAPS on Saturday in Abuja.

The signing and partnership with NAPS is a project initiated by Domak Shelter Limited seeking to enable Nigerian youths secure their future through real estate.

Olatunji, who commended the management of Domak Group, said with such opportunities given to the youths, Nigeria will be great again.

He, therefore, called on all polytechnic students to key into the project, saying it is an opportunity to secure their future against the current realities facing the economy and society in general.

“I am calling and I’m summoning all the entire polytechnic students in Nigeria; it’s a mandate that as you are listening to this news conference, go and register.

“It’s to secure your future; we are not begging you; we are not pleading because we have seen that this thing is good for you.

“Because we believe in this country, Nigeria will be a better place, Nigeria will be a country that will be free from kidnapping; Nigeria will be free from killings.

“Nigeria will be free from violence, Nigeria will be free from all social vices; Nigeria will be free from prostitution and drugs as we continue to contribute our quota,” Olatunji said.

The NAPS president said irrespective of the students background they can have landed properties at the point of graduation which can be a valuable asset for them in future.

“No matter your background as a polytechnic student, you must have something on ground after your graduation.

“You can buy land and after your graduation you can resell it and use the money thereof for something tangible, it’s not compulsory that you must build it.

“Land is not for rich children alone or rich families alone but for every polytechnic student not considering your background.

“As far as you are a student and you can lay hold on N350 daily or N2,450 weekly, or N9,800 monthly, you can secure a future for yourself,” he added.

On his part, Amb. Kingsley Azonobi, Chairman/CEO of Domak Shelter, pledged to change the negative narrative of the Nigerian youth by enabling the youths to do better for themselves.

