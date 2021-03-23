‘Nigeria must not disintegrate’

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos State Deputy Governor on Tuesday urged religious leaders to propagate peace and morals so as to avoid disintegration but engender unity among Nigerians.

Hamzat made the appeal during the 40-day Fidau prayer for late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, former governor of the state.

He said that religion, being the strongest pillar in Nigeria, had the people’s heart and respect.

He charged the clerics to help the citizens to act in accordance with the norms of the society and shun all anti-social vices.

The deputy-governor also implored the clergymen to propagate the gospel of a better use of Lagos roads by urging motorist to avoid driving against traffic.

“People respect their religious leaders and they do listen to them.

“So, please do not leave the preaching of moral values to the government alone,’’ Hamzat said.

Similarly, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, charged the Lagos State Government to completion the blue rail project in order to ease the transportation system in Lagos state.

According to Tambuwal, the completion of the project will be “a testament to the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande’s memory’’.

The governor said that the late Jakande had a huge impact on Lagos and the nation, having served the state with so much compassion and humility.

“We all must learn from the late governor in terms of vision and commitment to building a viable state that signposts,’’ he said.

In his sermon, the Missioner of Ansar-Ur-Deen, Sheikh Abd-Rahman Ahmed urged leaders to be objective and shun corruption.

Ahmed said that corruption only deprived the nation of development and growth.

He further tasked government officials to be more resilient and more pragmatic in their approach to governance.

Ahmed reminded everyone to be mindful of death and strive hard towards the preparation of the great day.

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Lagos, Right-Revd Samuel Adegbite, described the late Jakande as a pillar, a trailblazer, a developer and an encourager.

He stated that the late governor ruled for only four years and three months but turned Lagos around with his contemporaries doing the same in the Southwest.

He urged everyone to do their best in ensuring that the nation remained united.

“What are we leaving behind for the future generations?

“Everyone must rise, listen to the clarion’s call and Nigeria must not disintegrate,’’ Adegbite said. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

