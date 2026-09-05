US military says it destroyed 3 Iranian oil tankers

The US military said Saturday it had struck and destroyed three oil tankers linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps after the Iranian military organization fired on American warships.

“Following Iran’s failed attacks, CENTCOM permanently disabled the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask,” Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on X.

“American forces also completely destroyed the unladen crude oil carrier M/T Kylo… in the Gulf of Oman, striking the vessel in multiple critical locations to render it inoperable after the crew was directed to abandon ship,” it continued.

Video posted by CENTCOM showed large fireballs and billowing flames after projectiles slammed into the ships.

The three ships targeted were “part of a multibillion-dollar shadow network that funds the IRGC and its regional proxies,” it said.

“Iran has no means by which to defend them,” it added.

No US soldiers were hurt after a destroyer and aircraft carrier “successfully evaded multiple unprovoked Iranian attacks,” it said.

CENTCOM’s commander, Admiral Brad Cooper, said: “Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost — taking out three of yours.”

The strikes come as Washington insists that it is working to economically strangle Iran, including a blockade of its ports, while keeping alive the threat of military action.

Iran, for its part, has blocked commercial traffic through the critical Strait of Hormuz by threatening shipping that doesn’t have its permission to transit.

The two sides exchanged fire earlier this week, with the US saying it was targeting the IRGC’s ability to attack commercial shipping while Iran fired on US military bases in nearby Jordan.

AFP