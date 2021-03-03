NDDC to begin work on abandoned 24km Imo-Rivers road project

Kindly Share This Story:

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Wednesday directed the contractor handling the 24 kilometres dual carriageway linking Imo and Rivers back to site.

The NDDC’s Interim Administrator, Mr Effiong Akwa, gave the order while inspecting the road traversing several oil-producing communities in both states.

He said the road which runs through Avu-Adapalm-Etekuru in Imo to Ogba/Egbema in Rivers was a very important road project for Niger Delta.

“This is because the 24 kilometres road project links rural communities in the oil-producing areas of Imo and Rivers.

“So, I have charged the contractor to return to site immediately as the NDDC is committed to building sustainable regional infrastructure, especially in the oil-producing areas.

“I have also directed the contractor to report to NDDC headquarters so that we can work out details of what needs to be done to complete the project,” he said.

Akwa also inspected the completed eight kilometres Obinze-Umuokanne Road in Owerri West Local Government Area, connecting several food-producing communities

Speaking, the contractor handling the project, Mr Denis Odadah, appealed for the payment of outstanding Interim Payment Certificates.

