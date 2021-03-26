Kindly Share This Story:

The growth of an artist takes lots of process, commitment, accuracy and result rather than just speed; these are words from Adesina olamilekan oluwadamilare better known as Irish Almighty who spoke during a recent media parley disclosed that a lot of artists reign for a short period of time as a result of issues emanating from bad management, lack of fund, wrong contract and legal representation amongst others and as such the need to take the music business with so much attention to details is key.

Irish Almighty started at the cradle age of 9 like a lot young people. His very observant parents encouraged him into the youth choir where he grew and developed is musical confidence; however professionally he started music after leaving North American university in Benin republic. The urged came when his popularity grew stronger in the school as a singer , serenading his peers with different styles and types of sound.

Since he began showcasing his love for music, he started off his career with the stage name.

Irish where he featured singer Orezi in his 2015 single title ‘Jeje’. He later switched is name to Irish17 releasing songs like Iyawo mi , Logba logba , he then later switched again to Irish Almighty which remains his new signature name.

Irish Almighty is sure one young artists to look out for in the music Industry

