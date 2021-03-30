Minister reiterates Buhari’s commitment to police reforms

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, has reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to ensuring comprehensive reforms of the Police.

The Head of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mr Bolaji Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Dingyadi said that the Nigeria Police would be enhanced with modern technology, capacity building and robust welfare programme, to ensure effective operations.

He reiterated the commitment at the Biennial Sultan Maccido lecture of the Institute for Peace, Leadership, and Development Studies, University of Abuja.

The minister was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Mr Tope Fashedemi.

“We shall continue to work towards emplacing comprehensive reforms in the Nigeria Police, by ensuring modernised police operations.

“We will do this by ensuring that the force is properly equipped with modern technology, regular capacity building for its personnel and a robust welfare programme.

“This is to deepen the safety of lives and property and create a peaceful environment for the realisation of the individual and collective dream of greatness,” he said.

The minister called on participants of the institute to imbibe the culture of honesty, definite sense of purpose and commitment in the pursuit of big dreams.

According to him, we are in a world of limitless possibilities where education exposes us to our true potentials and the opportunities in the environment.

He commended the institute for bridging the gap between academics and societal reality, through leadership and mentorship.

