Meghan will not stay silent if British royals perpetuate falsehoods

Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, has said she would not be able to stay silent if the royal family were taking part in perpetuating falsehoods about her.

In a clip released on Thursday ahead of her and Prince Harry’s anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey, the former working member of the British royal family was asked by the host what Buckingham Palace would think of the interview.

“I don’t know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,’’ Meghan says in response.

“And, if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, there is a lot that has been lost already,’’ she adds.

The Firm is a term used by members of the royal family to describe the institution.

The interview is due to air on the U.S. network CBS on Sunday.

It comes after Buckingham Palace announced it had launched an investigation into complaints that the duchess bullied former royal staff.

The claims, published by The Times on Wednesday, stated that Meghan drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member.

A spokesperson for the duchess said she was saddened by the latest attack on Meghan’s character,’’ adding that she had been the target of bullying herself.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday it was very concerned about the allegations, ensuring its human resources team would look into the circumstances outlined in the Times article.

