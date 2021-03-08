Marketing Edge announces inaugural virtual quarterly summit

Kindly Share This Story:

Determined to further expand the frontiers of advertising & marketing knowledge in the Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) sector, Marketing Edge, has announced its inaugural quarterly virtual summit.

The quarterly virtual summit themed:“Brand Management Imperatives & Challenges in a Post-Recessionary Economy”, holds virtually on Zoom on Thursday, March, 25, 2021 between 9:00am and 5:00pm.

The summit will feature seasoned and leading industry players, outstanding professionals and titans as they share knowledge and insight on how to navigate the myriads of problems besetting the industry while looking at opportunities in building brands in the present age of the new normal and beyond.

According to the foremost Marketing and Advertising publication, the summit is aimed at expanding the frontiers of marketing and advertising knowledge while leading conversation in contemporary issues affecting the entire gamut of the industry.

The virtual summit is sequel to the epoch making Marketing Edge’s National Marketing Stakeholders Summit held virtually last October.

It would be recalled that Marketing Edge assembled a galaxy of accomplished global thought leaders in a 9-hour virtual session to discuss contemporary issues besetting the IMC industry in unprecedented manner in the industry’s annals.

.The inaugural quarterly virtual summit, with an array of accomplished practitioners in the IMC, promises to be another block-buster especially at this critical time of the national economy.

Leading the conversation for the debut edition is renowned marketer, Mr. Baba Awopetu. Baba is a growth-focused and thought-provoking marketing strategist at Stragmar.

He has spent the last two decades in Senior Strategy and Marketing roles spanning Europe, Middles East and Africa. Baba regularly gives lectures, writes, and researches on how to improve the effectiveness of Marketing on topics like Segmentation Positioning, Diffusion of Innovation, and Branding.

He has a great passion for helping organisations achieve the full potential of their investment. Baba will present a lead paper on the theme of the summit.

Other panelists include sectoral heads of in the IMC. They include; Steve Babaeko, President, Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria(AAAN);Femi Adelusi, President, Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria(MIPAN); Tade Adekunle, President, Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria(EXMAN); Israel Opeyemi, President, Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria(PRCAN); Bunmi Adeniba, President, Advertisers’ Association of Nigeria(ADVAN); Oti Ukubeyinje, President, Association of Digital Marketing Practitioners; Emmanuel Ajufo, President, Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN).

Other panelists also include Ifeoma Dozie, Director Marketing & Communications, SSA, Mastercard; Jane Egerton,(Head of Sales, Middle East & Africa, Facebook; Nkiru Olumide Ojo, Standard Group Johannesburg; Tunji Adeyinka, GMD Republicom group; Andrew Human, Blind Tiger Café. Also on the bill are the Managing Director of TVC Communications, Mr. Andrew Hanlon; General Manager, Consumer Marketing, MTN, Mr. Richard Iweanoge; Managing Director, PHD Media, Mr. Dozie Okafor; Managing Director, Starcom Media Perspectives, Mr. Jude Odia.

Speaking on the inaugural quarterly summit, Publisher/CEO of Marketing Edge, Mr. John Ajayi said it was another offering from the publication’s stable in setting agenda for the industry and also fulfilling its objective of promoting the brand idea.

“We are excited to introduce Marketing Edge Quarterly IMC virtual summit as a premier event that will bring together the best minds in all IMC sectors at the highest level. This has become expedient in view of the fact these uncertain times call for collaboration and conversation as we adjust to the fast changing pace of the industry across sectors.

He continues: ”As an agenda-setting publication, stakeholders expect much from us especially at this critical time. This is our little way of stimulating meaningful and result-oriented conversations in the IMC as it recovers from its myriads of challenges. It is also a way of accomplishing our self-appointed task of promoting the brand idea.”

