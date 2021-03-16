Many missing as Boko Haram retakes Borno LG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama

Boko Haram terrorists have retaken Damasak, the Headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area, LGA, of Borno State after reportedly dislodging the Nigerian security forces.

Damasak, a border town with Niger Republic is about 160kilometres, north from Maiduguri, the state capital which had suffered several attacks from the terror groups.

Also, unconfirmed report claimed a United Nations Helicopter was shot at by terrorists in the axis.

Sources informed that the insurgents stormed the Damasak Sunday evening in a convoy of gun trucks loaded with Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, and Rocket Propelled Grenades used to overwhelm troops at their Base before taking control of the town, as hundreds of residents were trapped and others fled for safety.

This came as residents of Khadamari village in Jere LGA of the state had a sleepless night following Boko Haram attacks to loot foodstuff and livestock.

Another unconfirmed reports indicated that scores of insurgents were neutralized, some security agencies civilians were said to have lost their lives and scores missing in the Damasak invasion.

A security source had yesterday indicated that: “There is a signal that Boko Haram terrorists are gaining control and maintaining presence in Damasak town after attack on the military formation in the town.

“It is most likely they will target the United Nations (UN) humanitarian hub if they are not urgently checked by the military. The incident may affect helicopter service to the town tomorrow (today).

Recall that the spiritual leader of the Boko Haram terror group, Abubakar Shekau had through an audio message recently, threatened more attacks.

Efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Okon proved abortive at press time.

