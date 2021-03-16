Liquid Telecom expands capacity on Eutelsat to enable reliable internet access in remote Africa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Telecommunications Solutions Provider, Liquid Telecom, has renewed and expanded its Ku band capacity agreements on Eutelsat Communications to offer Africans reliable internet access.

According to the partners, under this multi-year, multi- transponder agreement, Liquid Telecom will further leverage the unparalleled coverage of Sub-Saharan Africa of the 7° East orbital position to extend its Very Small Aperture Terminal, VSAT services.

The agreement will provide customers with fast and reliable internet access, even in the most remote corners of the region.

Chief Commercial Officer of Eutelsat, Philippe Oliva, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to take the partnership between Liquid Telecom and Eutelsat to the next level. By working together to further strengthen our ties, we can ensure that the combination of Eutelsat’s satellite coverage of Sub-Saharan Africa and Liquid Telecom’s unrivalled expertise in the VSAT market can deliver the highest possible service levels to Liquid’s customers throughout the continent.”

Also, the CEO of Liquid Telecom Satellite Services, Scott Mumford, added: “We are delighted to renew and expand our agreements with Eutelsat, ensuring we can continue to rely on its support and coverage to deliver high-speed, reliable connectivity to existing and future customers, no matter where they are located.”

Kindly Share This Story: