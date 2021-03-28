KIDNAPPED RCCG MEMBERS: Abductors demand N50m ransom

Kindly Share This Story:

… as police launch manhunt

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The police in Kaduna State have launched a manhunt for the abductors of eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, who were kidnapped on Friday.

The Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, told journalists that the police were working closely with the leadership of the RCCG in Kaduna to ascertain the actual number of those abducted, with a view to rescuing them alive.

Meanwhile, the public Relations Officer of the Kaduna Province of the RCCG, Alao Joseph, said the church members were kidnapped by bandits at about 7 pm on Friday along Kachia Road.

He said the abductors had established contact with the leadership of the church, demanding ¦ 50 million ransom.

Alao explained that the bandits whisked away the church members and abandoned the bus they were travelling with.

“The church has contacted security agencies over the incident with the hope that they will help in securing the immediate rescue of the members,” he said.

