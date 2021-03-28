Breaking News
Translate

KIDNAPPED RCCG MEMBERS: Abductors demand N50m ransom

On 7:07 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
8 RCCG members abducted in Kaduna 
The bus the victims were travelling on before the kidnap.

… as police launch manhunt

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The police in Kaduna State   have launched a manhunt for the abductors of eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, who were kidnapped on Friday.

The Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, told journalists that the police were  working closely with the leadership of the RCCG in Kaduna to ascertain the actual number of those abducted, with a view to  rescuing them alive.

Meanwhile, the public Relations Officer of the  Kaduna Province of the RCCG, Alao Joseph, said the church members were kidnapped by bandits at about 7 pm on Friday along Kachia Road.

READ ALSO: IGP lauds operatives over Taraba kidnap kingpin re-arrest

He said the  abductors had established contact with the leadership of the church, demanding ¦ 50 million ransom.

Alao explained that the bandits whisked   away the church members and abandoned the bus they were travelling with.

“The   church has contacted  security agencies over the incident with the hope that they will help in securing the immediate rescue of the members,” he said.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!