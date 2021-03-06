Iranti collection by Eclectic Chique debuts 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

The fashion accessory and lifestyle brand Eclectic Chique recently introduced their debut loungewear collection, affectionally titled: Iranti (which means memory in the Yoruba language , pronounced ee – ron – tee).

According to the Founder, Teni Majekodunmi, it is made from a variation of conscious artisanal pieces sustainably sourced and produced in Nigeria. “The collection was created as a tribute to a dear loved one. Iranti ties in seamlessly with the brand’s ethos of producing items that are a perfect pairing of modern designs with classic African heritage, inspired by a love of the arts”.

As drastic changes have occurred in the structure of the fashion and retail industry over the last year due to the pandemic, founder Teni Majekodunmi used this time to focus on what really matters.

The idea to produce a collection that combines a number of things that she values dearly came about. Versatile loungewear that upholds the high standard of production known to Eclectic Chique, while looping in fond memories that take her back to precious times with her grandmother.

“The Prints were lovingly created and perfected not only to honour my Mamman, but to inspire others. We like to think of Iranti as wearable art, with the goal of creating jobs through design.”

With International Women’s Day approaching, this can been seen as an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the various ways in which the female gender have made great advances in various sectors. Teni Majekodunmi is working hard to be a great example of what environmentally friendly production of fashion & lifestyle products should look like in Nigeria.

“The vibrant designs were also created with memories in mind, a playful take on Mamman’s famous scotch eggs were made into a pastel palette print. A digitally enhanced monogram of bananas provided depth to the Ogede print. The collection offers resort and loungewear, along with accessories such as head scarfs, turbans and head bands. Pieces were created to enable a fluid transition from day to night, casual day time activities to small social gatherings.

Take a trip down memory lane with nostalgic prints evocative of childhood and whimsical sentimentality.

